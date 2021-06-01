Markets
JGBs flat amid absence of market indicators
- Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 151.45, with trading volume of 8,325 lots.
01 Jun 2021
TOKYO: Japanese government bonds were flat on Tuesday in the absence of market-moving catalysts with the US markets closed overnight, and as there were no local government bond auctions or the central bank's buying operations for investors to analyse.
All the cash bonds were untraded except the two-year notes, whose yields was flat at minus 0.125%.
A thin trade followed the Bank of Japan's announcement on Monday that it made no change in its bond purchase plan for this month.
