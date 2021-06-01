ANL 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
AVN 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.54%)
EPCL 50.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.6%)
FCCL 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.71%)
HUBC 79.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
KAPCO 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.21%)
MLCF 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
PAEL 34.58 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.93%)
PIBTL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.89%)
POWER 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.7%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
PRL 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.23%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.05%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.29%)
TRG 175.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.42%)
UNITY 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.93%)
BR100 5,256 Increased By ▲ 29.7 (0.57%)
BR30 27,390 Increased By ▲ 65.42 (0.24%)
KSE100 48,087 Increased By ▲ 191.07 (0.4%)
KSE30 19,682 Increased By ▲ 79.45 (0.41%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Loonie extends monthly win streak as Canadian vaccinations climb

  • For May, it was up 1.9%, extending a string of monthly gains that started in February.
Reuters 01 Jun 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Monday, notching its fourth straight monthly gain as oil rose and a recent surge in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to Canadians bolstered the outlook for the domestic economy.

With London and New York markets closed for holidays, the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2064 to the greenback, or 82.89 US cents.

For May, it was up 1.9%, extending a string of monthly gains that started in February.

The currency was helped this month by higher commodity prices and a broadly weaker US dollar, as well as a jump in Canadian vaccination levels, said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions.

The Canadian economy "is going to come back very strongly in the second half of the year," Goshko said.

The share of Canadians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has soared to 57% from 33% at the start of the month, data from the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford shows.

Canada's current account balance in the first quarter swung to a surplus for the first time since 2008, mainly boosted this year by exports of oil and lumber, data showed on Monday.

Oil rose 0.9% on Monday, helped by growing optimism that fuel demand will grow in the next quarter, while the US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies.

Canada's GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday and the May jobs report is due on Friday, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook.

Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve, with the 10-year down 1.2 basis points at 1.488%.

Euro Yuan Canadian Dollar Yen US dollar

Loonie extends monthly win streak as Canadian vaccinations climb

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi

Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

‘Green Eurobond’ launched to raise $500m for dams: PM highlights hydropower potential

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

PM says Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions by another week

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters