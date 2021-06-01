ANL 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
ASC 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.78%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
AVN 88.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.18%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 131.61 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.24%)
EPCL 50.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
FCCL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
HASCOL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.06%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
HUMNL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.05%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.47%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 46.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PIBTL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.71%)
POWER 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 93.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.59%)
PRL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.89%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.29%)
SILK 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.44%)
SNGP 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.97%)
TRG 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.23%)
UNITY 45.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.13%)
BR100 5,244 Increased By ▲ 17.37 (0.33%)
BR30 27,354 Increased By ▲ 29.67 (0.11%)
KSE100 48,058 Increased By ▲ 161.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 19,675 Increased By ▲ 72.84 (0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks start flat

  • The Hang Seng Index inched up 7.26 points to 29,159.06.
AFP 01 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks were barely moved in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday, with investors biding their time as they await the release of US jobs reports later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 7.26 points to 29,159.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.19 percent, or 6.88 points, to 3,608.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.14 percent, or 3.31 points, to 2,416.44.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index Shenzhen Composite Index China's second exchange Hong Kong stocks ended

Hong Kong stocks start flat

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

‘Green Eurobond’ launched to raise $500m for dams: PM highlights hydropower potential

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

PM says Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions by another week

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

MoS vows to sort out water conflicts

Irsa increases water releases

Buying houses, sourcing cos: Govt likely to announce incentives

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters