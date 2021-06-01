Tareen tells govt to 'stop playing politics' on his issue

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen urged the government to stop playing politics with him and give justice.

He expressed these views while talking to newsmen after attending a court hearing here on Monday.

Talking about the inquiry report, the estranged PTI leader said that the Prime Minister had given Barrister Ali Zafar the task to conduct an inquiry against him; "I have a lot of respect for him (Zafar) and he diligently completed the inquiry. By now I was hoping that the report would be made public; Zafar had said that the report would be presented in the month of May, but it is the end of May and it has not come yet," he added.

He disclosed that rumours are circulating that Zafar has presented a 'verbal report' to the Prime Minister and it is in his favour. "The Prime Minister had promised justice and thus it is our request that justice should be served. If justice is delayed then justice is denied," he added.

He said that time has come to make the report public and take action as recommended in the report. When he was asked what will be his reaction if the report came against him, he said he knows a few things that he cannot share with the media; "however when the report is made public, then I will reveal everything to media". To another question, he denied any meeting with senior ranking officials of the government in connection with the inquiry, adding that they are fighting their case in court. "This news is incorrect and based on misunderstanding," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021