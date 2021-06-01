ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Tareen tells govt to 'stop playing politics' on his issue

Recorder Report 01 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen urged the government to stop playing politics with him and give justice.

He expressed these views while talking to newsmen after attending a court hearing here on Monday.

Talking about the inquiry report, the estranged PTI leader said that the Prime Minister had given Barrister Ali Zafar the task to conduct an inquiry against him; "I have a lot of respect for him (Zafar) and he diligently completed the inquiry. By now I was hoping that the report would be made public; Zafar had said that the report would be presented in the month of May, but it is the end of May and it has not come yet," he added.

He disclosed that rumours are circulating that Zafar has presented a 'verbal report' to the Prime Minister and it is in his favour. "The Prime Minister had promised justice and thus it is our request that justice should be served. If justice is delayed then justice is denied," he added.

He said that time has come to make the report public and take action as recommended in the report. When he was asked what will be his reaction if the report came against him, he said he knows a few things that he cannot share with the media; "however when the report is made public, then I will reveal everything to media". To another question, he denied any meeting with senior ranking officials of the government in connection with the inquiry, adding that they are fighting their case in court. "This news is incorrect and based on misunderstanding," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Jahangir Tareen PTI Barrister Ali Zafar PTI leader

