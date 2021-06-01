Moonis for enhancing education budget

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi has suggested the government to allocate at least 5 to 7 percent education budget in the upcoming budget of the fiscal year 2021-22. Moonis Elahi said in a tweet that millions of Pakistani students are the real capital of Pakistan. He urged the PTI government to reduce unnecessary spending and increase the education budget.

Moonis had earlier raised voice for the students saying that only 15 percent out of millions of Pakistani students get online education and only 24 percent in rural areas have internet and only 17.2 percent have computers/laptops in their houses, how can rest of 85 percent students deprived of these facilities study online could take exams.

