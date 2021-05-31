ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Indian shares rally as COVID-19 cases fall; GDP data awaited

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.95% to 15,582.80 at close, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1% to 51,937.44. The indexes posted gains of around 2% each last week, with the Nifty closing at a record high on Friday.
  • Indian bond yields also edged higher, following the government's decision to further increase its market borrowing.
Reuters 31 May 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended 1% higher on Monday, extending their rally from last week, as a declining trend in daily COVID-19 cases buoyed investor sentiment ahead of GDP data for the first three months of the year.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.95% to 15,582.80 at close, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1% to 51,937.44. The indexes posted gains of around 2% each last week, with the Nifty closing at a record high on Friday.

Indian bond yields also edged higher, following the government's decision to further increase its market borrowing.

The country's statistics ministry was set to announce fourth-quarter GDP data at 1200 GMT, with economists expecting growth likely picked up during the period, even as they remained downbeat about the current quarter after a harsh second wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, fresh COVID-19 cases continued to fall. The country on Monday reported its lowest daily increase in new infections since April 11 at 152,734, and staying below the 200,000-mark for the fourth day.

Energy and financials provided the biggest support, with the Nifty energy index climbing 1.75%, the second highest most among sub-indexes. The Nifty Bank Index closed 1.10% higher and the Nifty Private Bank Index rose 1.09%.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd were the top boosts to the Nifty 50, both gaining 3%. Reliance, which ended 6% higher on Friday, has risen in the last five out of eight trading sessions.

Among losers, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd closed down 4.5% after the country's biggest tractor maker on Friday forecast "low single digits" growth for the industry for the current year.

