Spot gold may test resistance at $1,919

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,919 per ounce, a break could lead to a gain into the $1,932-$1,953 range.

The metal is riding on a wave C from $1,808.44, which is expected to extend into the $1,932-$1,953 range, as it has broken a key resistance at $1,898.

This former resistance has turned into a strong support, which serves as a limit to a correction from the current level.

On the daily chart, gold is rising towards $1,959.01, the peak of a wave B.

After breaking a falling trendline, the metal is yet to pull back towards this line.

Most likely, the pullback would occur around $1,959.01, which is regarded as a strong resistance.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.