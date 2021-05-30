ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Govt in comfortable position after overcoming economic crisis : Pervez Khattak

  • He said the government would not face any problem in the passage of budget from the parliament. Pervez Khattak said that budget would give maximum relief to poor people with more focus on development projects.
APP 30 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Sunday said that federal budget 2021-22 would be people friendly in which no new tax would be imposed.

He said that with the prudent policies and pragmatic steps, the government had come out of difficult financial situation and now the country was on the path to progress and prosperity.

Addressing PTI workers in a corner meeting held at Fazal Colony Nowshera, the defence minister said the government was in comfortable position after successfully overcoming economic challenges.

He said the government would not face any problem in the passage of budget from the parliament. Pervez Khattak said that budget would give maximum relief to poor people with more focus on development projects.

Talking about PDM, he said that so-called political alliance had been divided into various groups due to vested interests and advised the opposition parties to wait for general elections in 2023.

On this occasion, prominent political figure Sardar Hussain Khattak along with his family and friends announced to quit Awami National Party and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. They expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and policies of PTI government for development and welfare of people.

