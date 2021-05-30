SBP injected Rs.2,410 billion, moped Rs. 251 bln in the week to maintain liquidity

ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
APP 30 May 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan taken Rs.251.05 billions of the market through mop up operations during 24-28 May 2021, while 2,410.3 billions were injected to maintain liquidity.

SBP’s Domestic Markets and Monetary Management Department on Tuesday moped up Rs. 113 billions against 7 bids on a rate of 6.97% with a maturity date of 3 days. On the following day, Wednesday, further Rs. 61 billions were taken from money market at 6.96 cut off rate, all the 7 bids for 2 days were accepted.

Monetary authorities use Open Market Operation as a tool to inject or mop-up funds, based on the liquidity requirements, from the banking system via the purchase or sale of eligible securities.

On Thursday, through a single day reverse repo mop up operation, the central bank absorbed another 77.05 billion from money market by accepting all 10 bids at 6.96 % cut off rate. On the last working day of the week the SBP injected Rs. 2,410.3 billion on Friday 28-May, through Reverse Repo for 7 days.

As many as 27 bids offered between a range of 7.09 to 7.05 percent . All the 27 bids for amount totaling Rs. 2,410.3 billion at cut opff rate of 27 7.05 percent.

SBP State Bank of Pakistan liquidity Markets and Monetary Management Department

