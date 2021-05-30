Businesses hit by ‘exceptional injuries’

The federal planning minister and head of NCOC Asad Umar deserves a lot of appreciation for his approach to the Covid-19 pandemic challenge. His is highly realistic outlook insofar as the planning and execution of various policies that are aimed at protecting people’s lives and their livelihoods are concerned. According to a Business Recorder news item carried out by the newspaper on its front page yesterday, the minister has hinted at providing a relief package to those businesses that have been hard hit by “exceptional injuries” in the midst of the pandemic. Surely, this too will be a step in the right direction, brightening, among other things, government’s electoral prospects.

NASRIN KHAN (KARACHI)

