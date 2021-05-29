ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian iron ore jumps over 5pc on China's plans to cut steel output

Reuters 29 May 2021

MANILA: Asia's iron ore futures rose on Friday, underpinned by China's revved-up campaign to curb steel output to meet its peak carbon emission target, but were set for their third straight weekly decline as price-control worries lingered.

Iron ore for September delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 5.2% to 1,074.50 yuan ($168.51) a tonne. The most-traded contract, however, has fallen more than 5% so far this week.

June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange advanced 1.6% to $186 a tonne. Top steel producer China's recent statements on steel capacity reforms had sparked concerns about tight supply prospects, pushing prices to record highs earlier this month.

Surging prices had led to strong margins, encouraging steel producers to ramp up output and purchases of raw material iron ore. But that fuelled inflation worries, prompting authorities to warn against "unreasonable" price gains.

Benchmark 62% iron ore's spot price, which touched a record $232.50 a tonne on May 12, fell and traded at $191.50 on Thursday, SteelHome consultancy data showed. Commodities markets have seen a marked increase in volatility following Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's reiteration of the importance of controlling overheated commodity prices at a recent cabinet meeting, JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

"The government's track record in fighting high commodity prices has had mixed results, especially when supply is limited by tight environmental controls," they said. Prices are likely to soften in the current quarter as demand slows, but may pick up in the third quarter "as the structural demand growth story remains intact on healthy property and (fixed asset investment) data", the analysts said.

Steel for October deliveries rose, with construction material rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange up 3.4% by 0330 GMT, while hot-rolled coil climbed 4.2%. Stainless steel gained 3.3%. Dalian coking coal advanced 1.3% and coke jumped 1.8%.

Shanghai Futures Exchange Dalian iron ore Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Asia's iron ore China's plans to cut steel output Commodities markets

Dalian iron ore jumps over 5pc on China's plans to cut steel output

Investment in agri sector to help govt achieve 4.8pc GDP

Economy to have sustainable, inclusive growth: MoF

Smart lockdown policy helped achieve 3.94pc GDP growth: SAPM

Policy rate stays unchanged to support growth

Sustainable economic development: Increase in exports imperative: PM

NA grants extension to NAB (Amend) Ord amid uproar

NPPMCL sell-off: Tarin asks stakeholders to resolve issues

Razak says export base ‘much too narrow’

Jul ’18 to Dec ’20: Public debt rose by Rs12.5trn, Tarin tells Senate

WTO says goods trade accelerating, with regional gaps

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.