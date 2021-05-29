ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
May 29, 2021
Recorder Report 29 May 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                             Dividend     BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure            Bonus/         Date              EOGM
                                   From          To           Right       Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
The Crescent Textile
Mills Limited                   23-05-2021    29-05-2021     25% R*       20-05-2021
The Bank of Khyber #            24-05-2021    31-05-2021                                 31-05-2021
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Limited                     24-05-2021    31-05-2021    20% R***      20-05-2021
Zahidjee Textile Mills
Limited                         25-05-2021    31-05-2021     10% (i)      21-05-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                30-05-2021    31-05-2021
Atlas Battery Limited           26-05-2021    02-06-2021    100% (i)      24-05-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri Bank
Limited                         21-05-2021    04-06-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited      28-05-2021    04-06-2021     20% (i)      26-05-2021
Avanceon Limited                29-05-2021    04-06-2021   10%(F),20% B   27-05-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan
Limited                         01-06-2021    07-06-2021     20% (i)      28-05-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills
Limited                         02-06-2021    08-06-2021     50% (i)      31-05-2021
AGP Limited #                   03-06-2021    09-06-2021                                 09-06-2021
Nimir Resins Limited #          04-06-2021    10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Limited #     04-06-2021    10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
TPL Corp Limited #              04-06-2021    10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
Shifa International Hospitals
Limited #                       08-06-2021    15-06-2021                                 15-06-2021
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited    09-06-2021    15-06-2021    300% (i)      07-06-2021
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited       09-06-2021    15-06-2021   427.80% (F)    07-06-2021     15-06-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited       10-06-2021    16-06-2021     40% (i)      08-06-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                 11-06-2021    17-06-2021    18% (iii)     09-06-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari
Bank Limited                    11-06-2021    17-06-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Limited     14-06-2021    17-06-2021
Haseeb Waqas Sugar
Mills Limited                   09-06-2021    18-06-2021       NIL                       18-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited
(Preference)                    14-06-2021    20-06-2021    2.7% (i)      10-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited                         14-06-2021    20-06-2021     35% (i)      10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited               14-06-2021    20-06-2021     8% (i)       10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited                         12-06-2021    21-06-2021   10%(i),20% B   10-06-2021
TRG Pakistan Limited            14-06-2021    21-06-2021     44% (i)      10-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited       15-06-2021    21-06-2021    120% (i)      11-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited             10-06-2021    24-06-2021    135% (F)      08-06-2021     24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited             18-06-2021    24-06-2021     45% (i)      16-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited                         22-06-2021    28-06-2021     35% (i)      18-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited                         18-06-2021    29-06-2021    45.2% (F)     16-06-2021     29-06-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.10/- per Ordinary share *

Book Closure for entitlement of Acquisition of Shares **

Preference Right Shares ***

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

