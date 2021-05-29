Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
29 May 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (May 28, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.05700 0.06113 0.08900 0.05700
Libor 1 Week 0.06138 0.06225 0.12163 0.05813
Libor 1 Month 0.09213 0.09250 0.19513 0.09000
Libor 2 Month 0.11675 0.12213 0.28438 0.11675
Libor 3 Month 0.13463 0.15013 0.35000 0.13463
Libor 6 Month 0.17113 0.18425 0.51500 0.17113
Libor 1 Year 0.24875 0.26400 0.67688 0.24875
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
