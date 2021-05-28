Pakistan reports first confirmed case of Indian Covid-19 variant

Pakistan has reported its first confirmed case of the Indian coronavirus variant, the federal health ministry said on Friday.

The highly infectious variant that has gripped the neighbouring country was detected in Pakistan by the National Institute of Health which conducted whole-genome sequencing of whole-genome sequencing of SARS CoV-2 samples during the first three weeks of May 2021.

"The sequencing results confirmed [the] detection of seven cases of B.1.351 (South African variant) and one case of B.1.617.2 (Indian variant)," NIH said.

According to the health ministry spokesperson, Sajid Shah, contact tracing of all the cases is in progress by the Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division and the Islamabad district health officer.

"Continued detection of global strains highlights the ongoing need for observation of guidelines, usage of masks and [the] need for vaccination," he added.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified the B.1.617 strain as a variant of global concern.

The Indian coronavirus variant has now been officially recorded in at least 53 territories, a WHO report said on Wednesday.