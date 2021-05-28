ANL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.06%)
ASL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.48%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.07%)
BOP 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
DGKC 122.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
EPCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.3%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.8%)
HASCOL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.8%)
HUBC 77.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
JSCL 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
PAEL 33.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 92.90 Increased By ▲ 5.32 (6.07%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
PTC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
SNGP 45.80 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (5.29%)
TRG 178.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.53%)
UNITY 45.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.13%)
WTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-7.55%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.96 (1.02%)
BR30 26,808 Increased By ▲ 330.69 (1.25%)
KSE100 47,191 Increased By ▲ 399.91 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,341 Increased By ▲ 203.2 (1.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble steady ahead of US inflation data

  • Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.2% at $69.63 a barrel.
Reuters 28 May 2021

MOSCOW: Russia's benchmark stock index inched down after touching a record high earlier on Friday, while the rouble was largely unchanged against the dollar and euro as investors awaited US inflation data.

At 0857 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 73.53 and had lost 0.1% to trade at 89.65 versus the euro.

"The rouble could fall to as low as 73.8 versus the dollar, as demand for foreign currency is likely to rise ahead of the weekend," said analysts from Sberbank CIB in a note.

Investors awaited the monthly US personal consumption report due at 1230 GMT to gauge inflationary pressure in the world's biggest economy, while the prospect of massive US federal spending was also in focus.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year, a day before the White House is expected to unveil its budget proposal.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp said on Thursday that the Nobelium group, which originates from Russia and was behind the SolarWinds cyber attack, is now targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organizations, which could dampen appetite for Russian assets.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.2% at $69.63 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.1% to 1,601.3 points, earlier touching its highest mark since January 2020. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% lower at 3,737.0 points, earlier reaching a record high of 3,752.80.

