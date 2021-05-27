ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices dip on concerns about possible return of Iranian supply

  • US crude, gasoline stocks fall more than expected.
  • Summer demand outlook in US, Europe supports prices.
  • Market eyes upcoming OPEC+ meeting.
Reuters 27 May 2021

LONDON: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, as concern about demand in India and the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies offset optimism over the U.S and European summer driving season.

Brent fell 60 cents, or 0.9%, to $68.27 a barrel by 1121 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 57 cents, or 0.9%, to $65.64 a barrel.

"Despite supportive inventory data from the United States on Wednesday, crude oil remains stuck in a sideways environment with Brent trading between $65 to $70 per barrel," said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

US crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said, as a gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions boosted road fuel demand.

"Mobility data out of Europe and the US benefiting from a fast vaccine rollout are price supportive, but I guess market participants want to get more clarity how nuclear talks in Vienna evolve, which caps prices," Staunovo added.

Iran and global powers have negotiated in Vienna since April to work out steps Tehran and Washington should take to secure the lifting of sanctions on Iran, including its energy sector, in return for Iranian compliance with restrictions on its nuclear work.

Those talks will be a major issue for a June 1 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+. The producers will have to assess whether to change plans for easing production curbs against the prospect of Iranian supply returning to the market.

Analysts said any increase of supply from Iran would only be gradual, with JP Morgan estimating Iran could add 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of this year and a further 500,000 bpd by August 2022.

Japanese refiners need at least three months to resume Iranian oil imports even if nuclear talks lead to an agreement and a lifting of sanctions, said Tsutomu Sugimori, president of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ).

Despite support for oil from a bigger-than-expected drawdown in US oil inventories, concerns remain about demand shrinking in India, the world's third-largest oil consumer.

A possible extension of COVID-19 emergency measures in Japan has also raised demand concerns.

Investors are awaiting US jobless claims data, due later on Thursday, which will show the pace of US economic recovery.

OPEC+ Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil WTI prices oil exports oil producers oil markets

Oil prices dip on concerns about possible return of Iranian supply

Volume record tumbles again at PSX

Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day

Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran

MG Motors reopens booking for HS variant, but increases price by Rs300,000

Govt issues NOC to British Council for 'special' O levels exams

Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved

Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

Bestway Cement announces greenfield plant in Mianwali

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters