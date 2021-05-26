Pakistan approves six month extension to APTTA

Pakistan has approved the extension of the Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) for another six months.

The development was shared by Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq on social media.

He said that the decision reflects Pakistan’s strong desire to enhance bilateral trade and transit which will particularly bring prosperity to the people living in bordering areas.

Earlier, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying Beijing is having discussions with third parties, including Afghanistan, on the extension of the flagship project.

“We have noted the relevant remarks by Prime Minister Imran Khan and we appreciate it,” Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing while responding to a question on Premier Imran’s remarks about the CPEC.

"As for China's discussions with Afghanistan and other third parties on extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, I can tell you that China, Pakistan and Afghanistan have been in communication through diplomatic and other channels. We have also noted that Afghanistan imports and exports relevant goods through Gwadar and Karachi ports. The three parties are discussing the extension of the highway and expressway in Pakistan to Afghanistan," said the spokesperson.

In the meantime, he said, we are also extending it to regional countries, including Afghanistan. "This will not only boost faster economic development in Pakistan but also regional connectivity.”