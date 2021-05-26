Markets
Hong Kong stocks rise at open
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.50 percent, or 145.42 points, to 29,056.28.
26 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks started Wednesday on a positive note, extending the previous day's rally as traders brushed off a weak Wall Street lead.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.15 percent, or 5.50 points, to 3,586.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching up 0.55 points to 2,382.49.
