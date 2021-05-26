Hong Kong stocks rise at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks started Wednesday on a positive note, extending the previous day's rally as traders brushed off a weak Wall Street lead.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.50 percent, or 145.42 points, to 29,056.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.15 percent, or 5.50 points, to 3,586.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching up 0.55 points to 2,382.49.