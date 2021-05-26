ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Faysal Bank issues its first Shariah-compliant alternate to conventional credit cards with IDEMIA

Updated 28 May 2021

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited, the fastest growing Islamic bank of Pakistan, has teamed up with IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, to launch its first Shariah-compliant alternate to conventional credit cards by the name of Faysal Islami NOOR

The Republic’s Islamic banking industry has experienced double-digit growth year-on-year since 20151. The meteoric rise in this type of banking has also brought about a corresponding demand for Shariah-compliant payment tools. Eager to support its customers, Faysal Bank turned to IDEMIA to deliver a unique payment experience that adheres to the religion’s principles.

This new EMV2Card provides Faysal Bank’s customers with the benefits of a full fledge credit card, while ensuring that all payments and repayments are Shariah-compliant.

“We are pleased to partner with IDEMIA, a global leader in card technology, to mark this milestone in our payment offering. The launch of Faysal Islami Noor card reaffirms our commitment to achieving leadership in providing Shariah-compliant financial and payment services to our customers. Noor Card is a unique solution that resonates with the Islamic beliefs of the masses and ensures that customers can use it with complete satisfaction and peace of mind,” said Mr. Yousaf Hussain (President & CEO) of Faysal Bank.

“We are proud that Faysal Bank has chosen IDEMIA to deliver this lighthouse project,” said Julia Schoonenberg, Senior Vice President (Middle East and Africa), Financial Institutions, IDEMIA. “This highlights the trust the institution has in IDEMIA as its technology partner . We are committed to supporting our customers deliver the best-in-class products and services so that they achieve their business goals.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Faysal Bank IDEMIA Faysal Islami NOOR EMV2Card Mr. Yousaf Hussain

Faysal Bank issues its first Shariah-compliant alternate to conventional credit cards with IDEMIA

Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above from May 29

Explainer: What we know about the Indian variant

GDP growth forecast of 4.8pc approved for next fiscal: Umar

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 7%

Pakistan restored balance of power in region on May 28, 1998: DG ISPR

SECP approves framework for ‘Direct Listing’ at PSX

Pakistan welcomes UNHRC’s decision to investigate human rights violations by Israel

Qureshi leaves for Iraq on three-day visit

IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.