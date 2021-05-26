PIA operates eight flights to Skardu, Gilgit for first time

KARACHI: Following the encouraging demand of flights to northern areas from major cities, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has operated eight flights at Skardu and Gilgit airports for the first time in its history.

According to details, these flights were operated simultaneously from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Three flights arrived from Islamabad to Gilgit Airport and one flight from Lahore.

Meanwhile, PIA spokesman said the national flag carrier had fully complied with the guidelines formulated by the government for all passengers and added the increased number of flights to the northern regions was aimed at developing the region, providing better transport facilities and promoting tourism under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021