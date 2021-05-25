World
Taliban promise 'safe environment' for diplomats, aid workers in Afghanistan
- Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told AFP. "We will provide a safe environment for their activities.
Updated 25 May 2021
KABUL: The Taliban on Tuesday pledged to provide a "safe environment" to foreign diplomats, after Australia announced it would shutter its embassy over security concerns.
"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan assures all foreign diplomats and staff of humanitarian organizations that (we) will not pose any threats to them," Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told AFP. "We will provide a safe environment for their activities."
