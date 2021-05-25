ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
DGKC 119.30 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.54%)
EPCL 52.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.03%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
HASCOL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.59%)
HUBC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.61%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.14%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PPL 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PRL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.47%)
UNITY 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.05%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.38%)
BR100 4,983 Increased By ▲ 10.63 (0.21%)
BR30 25,935 Increased By ▲ 132.46 (0.51%)
KSE100 46,132 Increased By ▲ 35.21 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,799 Increased By ▲ 18.19 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
Tokyo stocks open higher extending US rallies

  In Tokyo, Sony was up 0.71 percent at 10,585 yen, Panasonic was up 2.45 percent at 1,211.5 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 1.92 percent at 9,550 yen.
AFP 25 May 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street where tech shares rallied as long-term yields sank.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.49 percent or 139.06 points at 28,503.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.29 percent or 5.52 points to 1,918.56.

"The US market saw buy orders of tech shares following declines in long-term yields," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

"Japanese shares are starting with gains following US rallies."

Investors remained cautious about a potential tapering of US monetary easing, and were also bargain-hunting for shares that are sensitive to economic cycles, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 108.73 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.76 yen in New York late Monday.

Wall Street stocks overnight were back in rally mode, embracing hopes for brighter days as the pandemic ebbs in the United States.

High inflation readings, chaos in the cryptocurrency markets and supply chain challenges as major economies reopen have stymied equities in recent weeks, but concerns about their effects on business took a back seat as this week's trading got under way.

In Tokyo, Sony was up 0.71 percent at 10,585 yen, Panasonic was up 2.45 percent at 1,211.5 yen, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 1.92 percent at 9,550 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.96 percent at 87,590 yen, and Nippon Steel was up 0.52 percent at 2,126.5 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.5 percent at 34,393.98, the broad-based S&P closed up 1.0 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq ended up 1.4 percent.

