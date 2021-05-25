Nisar not administered oath ‘due to absence of speaker’

LAHORE: Estranged PML-N leader and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Monday that he could not take oath as member of the Punjab Assembly due to the absence of the speaker and the deputy speaker.

Addressing a press conference outside Punjab Assembly in Lahore, Khan stressed that he wasn’t part of any “political game”, adding that he had informed the provincial legislature in writing a week ago about his intention to take oath and also sent a copy to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

“The day of taking the oath was scheduled but today it was said that oath can’t be administered without the speaker and deputy speaker.

“This is completely wrong. Whoever is the chairman has the full authority of the speaker so we will go back and see what our stance will be or what we will do,” said Khan, adding he would solicit legal advice and “it is possible that we go to the court tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.”

Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat said that Panel of Chairman could not take oath that was not the only reason, adding that various petitions were filed against Chaudhry Nisar in courts. He said that Punjab Assembly had clarified Chaudhry Nisar that let them check the status of those petitions. He also said Assembly Secretariat would consult court regarding. “We will consult after taking record from the court.”

Earlier, the session started two hours ten minutes late under the chair of Panel of Chairman Abdullah Warriach. The government introduced The Sugar Factories (Control) (Second Amendment) Bill 2021 and The NAMAL University, Mianwali Bill 2021.

During the discussion on Agriculture PML (N) MPA Sheikh Allauddin said that agriculture tax already existed. He also said now property tax had been imposed on crops and notices had been served to farms.

PML (N) MPA Sardar Awais Laghari said that due to stubbornness of the government, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee had not been elected yet. He alleged that government had not restored local government in Punjab despite Supreme Court’s orders.

While talking on agriculture Awais said that agriculture sector was continuously on loss. “We have not introduced new varieties in sugarcane since 1960 and 1970. The farmers get good rates not because of sugar mills but due to demand and supply.”

Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that government was taking steps for bringing improvement in agriculture.

The government has announced agriculture policy in 2020. The government has introduced Kissan Card in order to give relief to the farmers.

