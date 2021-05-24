'Unnecessary movement' in Karachi restricted from Tuesday as Sindh tightens Covid-19 SOPs

(Karachi) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed Karachi police to restrict 'unnecessary movement' in the city after 8 pm from Tuesday, a statement issued by CM House stated.

The chief minister issued instructions to the provincial police chief to stop the public from driving around for reasons other than emergencies and crucial work.

Murad also directed lights of parks to be switched off after 8 pm as well.

Meanwhile, the chief minister chaired the meeting of the Covid task force, saying that 50 percent of the active Covid-19 cases in the country are present in Sindh.

He added that most complaints about SOPs violations are reported in district East and district Central. He directed the Karachi commissioner to ensure the implementation of SOPs.

Regarding the positivity rate of cases in Karachi, the meeting was informed that it stood at 21 percent in district East, 16 percent in district South, and 10 percent in district Central. Similarly, 11 percent positivity rate was recorded in Hyderabad, 10 percent in Dadu, and 8 percent in Sukkur.

Earlier today, the Sindh government imposed a micro smart lockdown in several areas of Karachi’s District Central after the emergence of new Covid-19 cases.

The smart lockdown in Covid hotspots is being imposed for a period of two weeks, a notification issued by District Central Deputy Commissioner Raja Dharejo stated. The areas where the smart lockdown has been imposed include Federal B Area, Sharafabad, Azizabad, Rizvia Society, FC Area, Nazimabad, Paposh Nagar, North Karachi, and North Nazimabad.

It said that the movement of people in these areas will be restricted while only grocery shops and pharmacies will be allowed to open.

In addition, there will be a complete ban on public transport, including private ride-hailing services in the said areas. Besides, no family gatherings or events, home delivery, and takeaway services will be allowed in these areas.

On May 23, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that restrictions across the province are being tightened amid a surge in Covid infections.

He said that the Covid-19 positivity ratio in Karachi is more than 13 percent which shows that the cases are on the rise since Eid. "We are finding it difficult to ease restrictions in the province," he said.

Murad said that shops across the province would be open till 6 pm instead of 8 pm, and only pharmacies would be allowed to remain open, except for those inside shopping malls.

The minister warned that action will be taken against shop owners in case of violation.

He stated that indoor and outdoor dining will be completely closed, and only takeaways and home deliveries will be allowed.

The CM mentioned that a ban on all kinds of events will remain in place, whereas recreational spots, parks, and cinema halls will remain closed for the next two weeks.

Regarding educational institutions, he said that schools will only be allowed to open when the pandemic is under control.