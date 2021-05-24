ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KP govt, DOPASI join hands for registration of coal miners

Recorder Report 24 May 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Health Department in collaboration with DOPASI Foundation has started the process of registering coal miners to collect their actual number and diagnosing tuberculosis in them.

This was stated by KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai while formally launching the process at the residence of Dr. Sharifullah Saqib, president Insaf Doctors’ Forum at Alpuri, district Shangla on Sunday.

Besides, Senior Vice President, PTI Malakand Division, Haji Saeed-ur-Rehman, president, District Shangla Waqar Ahmad Khan, general secretary Abdul Mula, secretary information Islamzada, Hayat Khan, Said Alam, Asif Ali Khan, Zafar Ali Khan, Pir Aman, Shakeel Khan, Dr. Tawab Yousfzai and Malik Obaidullah alias Shah Jee Khan were also present on the occasion. District Health Officer (DHO) Shangla, Dr. Ghafoor Khan represented Health Department and the representative of DOPASI were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that 70% youth of district Shangla are working in coal mines and majority of them either become disable or diagnose tuberculosis that are the matters of high concern. He said that working in coal mines is risky and had hard and only the residents of Shangla can work in coal mines across the country. He said that a large number of coal miners have either died or have become disable for life.

The provincial minister pledged the protection of coal miners, saying Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had already directed the securing of coal mines and bringing reforms in them. He said that work on bringing reforms in coal mines has already been started. He said that they should have to stop their people from working in coal mines and promotion of tourism to provide them alternative job opportunity and mitigate their hardships.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

