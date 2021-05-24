CNN drops former senator Rick Santorum
NEW YORK: Former Republican US senator Rick Santorum has been dropped as a senior political commentator by CNN after remarks he made about Native American culture drew criticism. Santorum gave a speech in April at an event of a conservative organization named the Young America's Foundation where he said:
"We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture."
CNN, which came under pressure to drop him as a commentator after the remarks, said on Saturday it had parted ways with Santorum.
"When I signed on with CNN, I understood I would be providing commentary that is not regularly heard by the typical CNN viewer. I appreciate the opportunity CNN provided me over the past 4 years," Santorum said later on Twitter.
The Native American Journalists Association had urged indigenous journalists to avoid working with CNN and had called for his dismissal from the television network.
