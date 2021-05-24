Prices of essential food items witness mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of food commodities, except live chicken/ meat, fresh fruits and vegetables was witnessed in the local market, according to a weekly survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Monday.

Prices of live chicken/ meat have become dearer as the meat touched a new peak in the local market, according to which, one-kg chicken is being sold at Rs321/-, showing an increase of Rs40 per kg during the last one week, the survey revealed. A dozen of farm eggs are being sold within the range of Rs150-160/- and Rs170/- in the retail market. Poultry dealers say prices have gone up because of low production amid increased demand on Eid. They also attributed that the increasing rates of chicken fodder and high daily expenses were another main reason behind the upward trend in prices.

Similarly, it added that prices of cow meat is also available on manifold rates in the local market, A one-kg cow meat is selling at Rs500-550/- against the official fixed price of Rs370/- per kg, while mutton beef was available at Rs1300-1400/- per kg in the local market.

Fruits prices have plummeted in the local market, as apples are being sold at Rs150-180 against the prices 200-300/- per kg, apricot at Rs200/- per kg against Rs250, bananas available at Rs100/- against price of Rs150-200/- per dozen, guava was being sold at Rs150/- per kg against the price of Rs200 per kg, peach at Rs100/- per kg against the price of Rs150 per kg, prices of mangoes are still high side being as available within range of Rs150-and Rs200/- per kg, stored orange at Rs150/- per dozen, melon at Rs80/- per kg, watermelon was being sold at Rs60 per kg.

Mixed trend in prices of vegetables witnessed in the local market. According to the survey it was revealed that the price of one-kg tomato has decreased at Rs40/- per kg against the price of Rs50/- per kg, while onion was available at Rs40/- per kg and garlic at Rs150/- per kg.

One kg ginger is being sold at Rs400 per kg, whereas green chili was available at Rs160 per kg, cucumber at Rs50/- per kg, carrots at Rs60/- per kg, lemon at Rs100/- per kg.

It was revealed that peas is being sold at Rs150-200/- per kg, capsicum at Rs200/- per kg, bitter gourd at Rs170/- per kg, lady finger at Rs120/- per kg, tori at Rs80-100/- per kg, arvi at Rs100/- per KG, kado at Rs100/- per kg, red potato at Rs70-80/- per kg while white-colored potato at Rs60 per kg, cauliflower at Rs80/- per kg, cabbage at Rs60-70/- per kg.

The survey noticed the prices of food grains/ grocery items remained unchanged in the local market. A one-kg sugar is being sold at Rs100/- kg in the local market, whereas grain flour (baisen) was available at Rs120 per kg.

It was witnessed that prices of all brands of edible oil and ghee remained unchanged in the retail market as available within range of Rs250-260/- per kg/litre, and Rs280-300/- and Rs310/- per kg/litre.

It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150-160 per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs70-80 per kg. Prices of cooking oil/ghee also remained high-side in the retail market.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180/- and Rs200-220/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs200/- per kg, big-size white channa available at Rs140/- per kg while small size at Rs120/- per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs260/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs220/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs160/- per kg. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160/- while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220/- per kg.

