ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Atletico upset the odds to beat Real Madrid and Barca again

  • This year is only the second in 17 that neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid have won the title, the other when Atletico last clinched the league in 2014.
AFP 23 May 2021

VALLADOLID: Atletico Madrid's players ran through the stadium and out into the car park Saturday to celebrate with fans they had not seen all season after their La Liga title was finally secured.

Three thousand supporters had gathered outside Jose Zorilla Stadium on Saturday, cordoned off and surrounded by police.

They watched on their phones while Atletico fell behind to 19th-placed Real Valladolid, only to come back to claim a 2-1 win and the championship thanks to Luis Suarez's 58th-minute winner.

Atletico's goalkeeper Jan Oblak was hoisted onto shoulders and a scarf was draped round the neck of the 20-year-old Joao Felix.

Central defender Jose Gimenez formed a conga and long after the crowds had dispersed, left winger Yannick Carrasco returned to check on one fan who had been hurt and had to stay lying on the concrete.

Almost an hour earlier, the final whistle had blown to leave Atletico two points ahead of Real Madrid, whose last-gasp victory over Villarreal proved irrelevant.

Some Atleti players piled onto each other and others fell to the ground with exhaustion and relief. After being top since December and after almost throwing away a 10-point lead in February, the title was finally theirs.

Manager Diego Simeone said Atletico's success was a triumph for strength in adversity and that, in a season when nothing was normal, his team had adapted better than the rest.

"It speaks of the club and the team being made of something different," Simeone said.

Atletico again made it hard work against Valladolid, after a week earlier needing two goals in the last eight minutes, including another late winner from Luis Suarez, to beat Osasuna.

"Everyone tells you that suffering is part of Atletico's identity," Suarez said. "I didn't think we'd suffer that much."

And yet Atletico overcoming adversity has a wider context than these results.

This year is only the second in 17 that neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid have won the title, the other when Atletico last clinched the league in 2014.

It is the first time neither Madrid nor Barca have won either La Liga or the Champions League since 2004.

Simeone has never hidden from Atletico's historic inferiority, instead revelling in it to cast his team as underdogs punching above their weight, without pressure and with the benefit only of hard work and belief.

Atletico madrid Real Valladolid Jose Zorilla Stadium Atletico's goalkeeper Jan Oblak

Atletico upset the odds to beat Real Madrid and Barca again

Iran's polls set to split divided conservatives in two

Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

Saudi Arabia allows 60,000 pilgrims, including Pakistanis to perform Hajj

Azhar says govt quite sure of 4pc FY21 growth

FBR asked to pursue court cases: Finance Division fears financial liabilities

Ex-officio members: MoF asked to review nominations/appointments on PSEs’ boards

Ring Road a flagship project: Sarwar

Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trends despite Covid-19: Bajwa

Estimate reflects strong recovery under way: SBP

Strong growth despite tough IMF programme: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters