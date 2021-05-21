ANL 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar

  • Pakistan has opened up vaccination for Pakistani, who are 30 years or above, from tomorrow, according to a recent tweet by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reform and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.
BR Web Desk Updated 21 May 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Pakistan has started the vaccination process for those aged 30 and above, as it continues efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reform and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced the development through a tweet after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

The registration for Pakistanis above 30 years started on the 16th of May 2021. According to Asad Umar, "the messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today.”

In addition to this, NCOC has also allowed walk-in vaccination for all 18 years and above Pakistanis, who meeting the following criteria:

  1. Pakistanis working abroad on work visa/Iqama
  2. Students studying abroad
  3. Seafarers.

These individuals only need to walk in to any CVC and show their valid visa to get vaccinated. This decision was made to accommodate all those who were not able to travel for work and study without proof of COVID vaccination.

Pakistan has administered 194,421 vaccines on the 20th of May, 2021 alone and 5,151,043 in total up till now, as reported by the NCOC.

Moreover, only 4,329 out of 3.8 million doses reported side effects as of 15 May 2021, with fever or shivering and pain or redness in the injection site being the most common side effects.

