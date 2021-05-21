Centre to be established for women in distress: minister

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza has said that a Centre will be established within a month to address the problems of the women in distress on speedy basis.

This she said while visiting Dar-ul-Aman, Qasimabad, Hyderabad here on Thursday. She informed that the concept of establishing centre having directorate, complain centre and safe house was to ensure safety of distressed female victims in safer place even before going through the legal process, “this step is the continuity of reforms that had been jointly taken by Women Development Department and Social Welfare Department on Dar-ul-Amans across the province to bring progress and advancement in the system of addressing the victims complications and issues.

She further informed that many projects were under consideration her department was also considering to work under public-private partnership to bring modern infrastructure and system for establishing model centre and safe houses for making female victims physically and mentally stronger to live normal life and be a valuable citizen in the society.

She said that in order to keep all the inmates of the Dar-ul-Aman save from Covid-19 all the inmates would be vaccinated.

During the visit she expressed her satisfaction on over all provision of services to the victims. However, she underlined the need of doing more in this regard and added that she would personally monitor all the safe houses and Dar-ul-Amans. She informed that the girls’ hostels would also be established in safe houses and staff would also be recruited there. She assured that all the problems would be addressed gradually along with working on new-projects.

Later talking to media persons, she said that after internal issues of PTI, it is now proved that PTI is a selected party. She said that water shortage issue was getting serious in Sindh as Sindh had been given 35 percent less water from its due share which was not sufficient for agriculture and even for drinking which was injustice to Sindh.

The Secretary Women Development Department Anjum Iqbal, Director Mahesh Kumar and Deputy Director Ashique Kalhoro of the Women Development Department were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021