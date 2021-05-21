New timings of SSGC mega centres

KARACHI: Owing to the upsurge of Covid-19 cases in Sindhi, 24/7 SSGC Mega Service Centres in Korangi and North Nazimabad will be open for 12 hours for the customers seeking redressal of their complaints and other queries, in accordance with the recent directives of NCOC.

However, once the COVID-19 situation improves in the city, the two service centres will revert to their around the clock (24 hours) public dealing.

In addition, due date for the payment of gas bills has been extended to May 24, 2021 for the commercial and industrial customers due to prolonged Eid holidays, spokesperson informs.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021