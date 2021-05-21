ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 21 May 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Ittehad Chemicals Limited #      14-05-2021   21-05-2021                                 21-05-2021
(HUBCSC2) The Hub
Power Company Limited            16-05-2021   22-05-2021
Pakistan Reinsurance
Company Limited                  17-05-2021   24-05-2021       25% (F)    05-05-2021     24-05-2021
Allawasaya Textile &
Finishing Mills Limited #        18-05-2021   24-05-2021                                 24-05-2021
Unilever Pakistan
Foods Limited                    18-05-2021   24-05-2021     2280% (i)    06-05-2021
EFG Hermes Pakistan
Limited #                        18-05-2021   25-05-2021                                 25-05-2021
Biafo Industries Limited         18-05-2021   25-05-2021      20% (ii)    06-05-2021
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited                  19-05-2021   25-05-2021     27.5% (F)    17-05-2021     25-05-2021
Avanceon Limited                 19-05-2021   26-05-2021                                 26-05-2021
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited        20-05-2021   26-05-2021      200% (i)    18-05-2021
Bank Alfalah Limited #           20-05-2021   27-05-2021                                 27-05-2021
(FATIMASC) Fatima
Fertilizer Company Limited       18-05-2021   28-05-2021
Service Fabrics Limited #        21-05-2021   28-05-2021                                 29-05-2021
Dadabhoy Sack Limited #          22-05-2021   28-05-2021                                 28-05-2021
The Crescent Textile
Mills Limited                    23-05-2021   29-05-2021        25% R*    20-05-2021
The Bank of Khyber #             24-05-2021   31-05-2021                                 31-05-2021
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Limited                      24-05-2021   31-05-2021      20% R***    20-05-2021
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited   25-05-2021   31-05-2021       10% (i)    21-05-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited                 30-05-2021   31-05-2021
Atlas Battery Limited            26-05-2021   02-06-2021      100% (i)    24-05-2021
(SNBLTFC3) Soneri
Bank Limited                     21-05-2021   04-06-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited       28-05-2021   04-06-2021       20% (i)    26-05-2021
Avanceon Limited                 29-05-2021   04-06-2021   10%(F),20%B    27-05-2021
Orix Leasing Pakistan
Limited                          01-06-2021   07-06-2021       20% (i)    28-05-2021
Reliance Weaving Mills
Limited                          02-06-2021   08-06-2021       50% (i)    31-05-2021
AGP Limited #                    03-06-2021   09-06-2021                                 09-06-2021
Fateh Sports Wear Limited #      04-06-2021   10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
Nimir Resins Limited #           04-06-2021   10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited        09-06-2021   15-06-2021      426% (F)    07-06-2021     15-06-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited        10-06-2021   16-06-2021       40% (i)    08-06-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                  11-06-2021   17-06-2021     18% (iii)    09-06-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank
Limited                          11-06-2021   17-06-2021
(KELSC4) K-E lectric
Limited                          14-06-2021   17-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited                14-06-2021   20-06-2021        8% (i)    10-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited                          14-06-2021   20-06-2021       35% (i)    10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited (Preference)   14-06-2021   20-06-2021      2.7% (i)    10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited                    12-06-2021   21-06-2021   10%(i),20%B    10-06-2021
TRG Pakistan Limited             14-06-2021   21-06-2021       44% (i)    10-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited        15-06-2021   21-06-2021      120% (i)    11-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited              10-06-2021   24-06-2021      135% (F)    08-06-2021     24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited              18-06-2021   24-06-2021       45% (i)    16-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited                          22-06-2021   28-06-2021       35% (i)    18-06-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.10/-per Ordinary share *

Book Closure for entitlement of Acquisition of Shares **

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

