ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank of Canada says cryptoassets' volatility is obstacle to payment acceptance

  • "Price volatility stemming from speculative demand remains an important obstacle to the wide acceptance of cryptoassets as a means of payment," it said.
  • Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency rose nearly 14% on Thursday to $42,000, after plunging 14% a day earlier to its lowest since late January.
Reuters 20 May 2021

OTTAWA: Price volatility is keeping cryptoassets from being widely accepted as a means of payment, the Bank of Canada said on Thursday, though the markets' rapid evolution is an emerging vulnerability to Canada's financial system.

The central bank said it is monitoring cryptoasset markets, which have surged in popularity in the last year as they have become easier for consumers to access through exchange-traded funds, listed companies and other investment vehicles.

Despite the broadening interest, cryptoassets like bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies remain high risk as their intrinsic value is hard to establish, the Bank said in its annual review of Canada's financial systems.

"Price volatility stemming from speculative demand remains an important obstacle to the wide acceptance of cryptoassets as a means of payment," it said.

Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency rose nearly 14% on Thursday to $42,000, after plunging 14% a day earlier to its lowest since late January.

The Bank of Canada added that while cryptoasset markets are currently not of "systemic importance" in Canada, that could change if a major technology firm were to issue a cryptocurrency that became widely accepted as a digital payment method.

The Bank of Canada is currently developing its own cash-like central bank digital currency that it could issue to the public, should the need arise. Many other top central banks are doing similar work.

Digital currency group Diem Association, formerly known as Facebook Inc's Libra project, said this month it plans to launch a pilot of a US dollar stablecoin, though did not say when.

Stablecoins are backed by traditional assets and are a potential solution to the price volatility of cryptoassets, though they also pose risks, the central bank said.

"Unless stablecoins are backed exclusively by Canadian dollars, their widespread adoption could inhibit the Bank's ability to implement monetary policy and act as lender of last resort," it said.

Bank of Canada Cryptocurrency crypto market crypto coin US dollar stablecoin cryptoassets

Bank of Canada says cryptoassets' volatility is obstacle to payment acceptance

SBP rolls out advance calendar of MPC meetings

BBC to publish report into Diana interview

FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine

Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters