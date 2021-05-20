ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
Pakistan

Central women development directorate to be set up in Hyderabad: Shahla Raza

  • The minister informed that the women under shelter in Daar-ul-Aman as well as the staff will be vaccinated soon against COVID-19.
APP 20 May 2021

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Women Development Shahla Raza has announced setting up the central directorate of the department in Hyderabad within one month aimed to resolve the women issues at the earliest and nearest.

After setting up the central directorate, the complaint centre and safe house will be operational under one roof and it will help to provide boarding and lodging to affected women in Daar-ul-Aman prior to assist them legal aid, the minister informed while talking to media persons during her visit to Daar-ul-Aman Qasimabad on Thursday.

She said women development and social welfare departments are jointly making efforts to set up the said directorate and after Hyderabad, such directorates will also be set up all over the province for resolving women issues in time.

The women development department is also working on various projects under public-private partnership under which more Daar-ul-Aman will be established in the province with provision of required facilities and congenial atmosphere so that the affected women could be able to return to their normal life, she informed.

Besides setting up Daar-ul-Aman, she informed that girls hostels will also be set up in various parts of the province with appointment of more staff. The government has decided to set up model safe houses so that needy women could resolve their issues at the earliest, she added.

The minister informed that the women under shelter in Daar-ul-Aman as well as the staff will be vaccinated soon against COVID-19.

Expressing satisfaction over the facilities being provided to affected women in Dar-ul-Aman Hyderabad, the minister emphasized upon the officers concerned to work more in this regard.

Among others, Sindh Secretary Women Development Anjum Iqbal, Director Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Director Rashid Kalhoro and Incharge Women Complaint Cell Syeda Qurat-ul-Ain Shah also accompanied the minister.

