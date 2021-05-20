ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Farrukh chides PML-N spokespersons on getting credit for PTI's accomplishments

  • He remarked sarcastically that the credit for the first screened film in a cinema also went to Shehbaz Sharif, who performed the historic feat despite his ‘back pain’.
APP 20 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday chided the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) spokespersons for giving credit to its leadership of the ruling party’s accomplishments on the social media networking sites.

He was reacting to the PML-N’s ongoing campaign on social media sites, launched with an intent to manipulate the netizens by dubbing major initiatives of the ruling party as of their own.

“By observing the way, the PML-N spokespersons made claims on the launch of every initiative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including Health Card, it seems that tomorrow, it [PML-N] may start claiming that the light bulb was not invented by Thomas Edison, rather by Nawaz Sharif while sitting under the light of a lamp at Jati Umrah,” he said, adding it could be a reason for the decline in his [Nawaz] platelets count.

He remarked sarcastically that the credit for the first screened film in a cinema also went to Shehbaz Sharif, who performed the historic feat despite his ‘back pain’.

The other feathers in the PML-N’s cap, he said, included its tactics to plunder the ‘national kitty’ with so-called nobility, making the institutions submissive and giving the colour of the Mughal dynasty to the Parliament.

