Avenues of cooperation discussed to develop healthcare system of country

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz in a virtual meeting with Lawrence Chia, General Manager Philips Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Pakistan discussed the possible avenues of cooperation to develop the healthcare system of Pakistan.

Country Manager Philips Pakistan, Mohammad Zafar was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the federal minister, Shibli Faraz stressed the need for cooperation in the field of Research and Development.

He stated that our focus is on cost efficient product development especially in the field of healthcare.

The federal minister said that a rich heritage of companies like Philips which spans over 125 years of innovation can offer a lot in making ground breaking progress in these areas.

The core of discussion revolved around exploring venues of offering end to end seamless innovative and affordable healthcare solutions.

Both sides agreed on the need for joint Memorandum of Understandings for developing the healthcare sector and other areas across the country.

Lawrence Chia assured the federal minister of full cooperation across different venues of interest to both sides.

It is pertinent to mention that Philips is a global leader in healthcare and personal health innovative solutions.