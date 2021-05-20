AJK President stresses for safe drinking water for Rawalakot population

MIRPUR (AJK ): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday said that the lack of clean drinking water in and around Rawalakot city is creating a health crisis, which could affect the entire population of the area.

He expressed these views after a briefing in the Presidency by Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chauhan on the Drake Water Dam Project, AJK President office said Thursday evening.

Masood said that the concerned departments should ensure the early completion of this project of clean drinking water so that the threats to the health of the people could be minimized in a timely manner.

Appreciating the efforts of the Planning and Development Department and the Department of Physical Planning and Housing, the Azad Kashmir President stressed the need for removing the administrative and financial hurdles for early completion of the Rawalakot Water Reservoir Project.

He said that the water supply project should be completed keeping in view the growing population of the areas to ensure the sustainability of the project on a long-term basis.

Earlier, while briefing the President, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Development Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chauhan apprised him of the details of the Drake Water Reservoir Project.

The ACS said that all the departments are fully aware of the importance of this project and we are trying hard to complete this project as soon as possible to meet the basic need of clean drinking water for the people of the area.

He said that when the development work on the project was started in 2014, the population of Rawalakot was 56,000 which is estimated to increase to 159,000 by 2033.

We are striving hard to enable this project to meet the growing needs of the future. Meanwhile, President, Sardar Masood Khan, while expressing deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of eminent educationist Prof. Muhammad Yaqub Shaiq, paid rich tributes to him for his educational and social services.

He prayed that May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give solace to the bereaved family.