ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AJK President stresses for safe drinking water for Rawalakot population

  • He said that when the development work on the project was started in 2014, the population of Rawalakot was 56,000 which is estimated to increase to 159,000 by 2033.
APP 20 May 2021

MIRPUR (AJK ): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday said that the lack of clean drinking water in and around Rawalakot city is creating a health crisis, which could affect the entire population of the area.

He expressed these views after a briefing in the Presidency by Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chauhan on the Drake Water Dam Project, AJK President office said Thursday evening.

Masood said that the concerned departments should ensure the early completion of this project of clean drinking water so that the threats to the health of the people could be minimized in a timely manner.

Appreciating the efforts of the Planning and Development Department and the Department of Physical Planning and Housing, the Azad Kashmir President stressed the need for removing the administrative and financial hurdles for early completion of the Rawalakot Water Reservoir Project.

He said that the water supply project should be completed keeping in view the growing population of the areas to ensure the sustainability of the project on a long-term basis.

Earlier, while briefing the President, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Development Dr. Sajid Mehmood Chauhan apprised him of the details of the Drake Water Reservoir Project.

The ACS said that all the departments are fully aware of the importance of this project and we are trying hard to complete this project as soon as possible to meet the basic need of clean drinking water for the people of the area.

He said that when the development work on the project was started in 2014, the population of Rawalakot was 56,000 which is estimated to increase to 159,000 by 2033.

We are striving hard to enable this project to meet the growing needs of the future. Meanwhile, President, Sardar Masood Khan, while expressing deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of eminent educationist Prof. Muhammad Yaqub Shaiq, paid rich tributes to him for his educational and social services.

He prayed that May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give solace to the bereaved family.

AJK Masood Khan Rawalakot

AJK President stresses for safe drinking water for Rawalakot population

BBC to publish report into Diana interview

FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine

Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters