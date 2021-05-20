Export-led economic growth is only solution

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has underscored the need for a long-term textile policy, continuation of Regionally Competitive energy Tariffs (RCETs) and supply of gas/RLNG for increased investment and enhancement of production and export capacity. The APTMA suggestions for the government are pertinent and valid.

According to APTMA, export-led economic growth is the only viable and sustainable solution to steer the country towards a bright future. In recent years, a number of countries such as China, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam have experienced rapid growth across a number of export industries. Unfortunately, however, successive governments have not recognised the importance of export-led economic growth.

Last but not least, a noted industrialist in his op-ed carried by the newspaper has raised a key question about government’s highly questionable approach to export-oriented sectors. He has asked: “Where are billions of dollars collected as EDS [Export Development Surcharge]?” The government owes him an answer.

Naqi Zafar (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021