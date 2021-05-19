ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister for enhancing dengue surveillance testing

  • The minister informed that the government was undertaking third party evaluation as well so surveillance must be intensified.
APP 19 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday directed the Health department to enhance dengue surveillance testing in the provincial laboratories.

Addressing a meeting of the cabinet committee at the Civil Secretariat here, she said the surveillance testing must be scaled up in the entire province.

She said the commissioners and deputy commissioners must personally monitor the dashboard of dengue statistics. She said that all the government hospitals had adequate stock of medicines.

She said that dengue should be kept under control and larvicidal activities must continue. "Coordination among the concerned departments must be strengthened for effective epidemic response," she said.

She said that the implementation of Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG) recommendations must be ensured.

"I appeal to the people to keep their homes and offices clean and dry, "she urged.

The minister said the Health department was providing guidance to people through helpline. She cleared that no negligence would be tolerated on dengue prevention so the administration would have to stay alert on dengue prevention.

The minister informed that the government was undertaking third party evaluation as well so surveillance must be intensified.

The Health Minister and the Chief Secretary reviewed the preparations of dengue prevention.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare shared progress measures taken to control dengue spread. The concerned departments presented their respective measures.

Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined the meeting via video link. The meeting was attended by representatives of Police, DGPR, Civil Aviation, Livestock, DHA, PHA, Rescue1122, Special Branch, Higher Education, Local Government, Punjab Healthcare Commission and officials of the other government department.

Yasmin Rashid dengue

Minister for enhancing dengue surveillance testing

Oil prices drop $2 on COVID-19 rise in Asia, inflation fears

Israeli airstrikes destroy the only COVID-19 testing lab in Gaza

Govt aims to construct 10 dams across Pakistan by 2028, says PM Khan

FM Qureshi departs for New York to draw world's attention on Gaza crisis

Tareen refutes reports of split in PTI, says we are part of the party

Govt unveils preliminary model of electronic voting machine at Parliament House

Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters