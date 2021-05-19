Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Pakistan and Turkey discussed on Tuesday ways to mobilize the international community to help stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in Turkey on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives to draw the international community's attention towards the situation in Palestine. Later, Qureshi along with the FMs of Turkey, Palestine and other countries, will be traveling to New York to participate in-person in a meeting of the UN General Assembly on the Palestine issue.

During his meeting with Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, both sides reaffirmed that the world had a collective responsibility in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation in Palestine and restore peace.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Qureshi apprised Çavuşoğlu of the sentiment prevailing in Pakistan in support of the Palestinians including the resolution unanimously adopted by the National Assembly of Pakistan.

FM Qureshi also reiterated Pakistan's appreciation for Turkey’s principled and steadfast support on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir issue. "The two sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) that will be held in Turkey this year," FO said.

During his meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Qureshi thanked Turkey for standing with Pakistan in the FATF. He also told the Turkish president that PM Khan is looking forward to visiting Turkey this year to participate in the next session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.