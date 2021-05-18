ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
TSX flat as energy losses offset mining gains

  • The energy sector dropped 0.2% as US crude prices were down 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.1%.
  • The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.4% as gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,870.5 an ounce.
Reuters 18 May 2021

Canada's main stock index was flat on Tuesday as losses in energy firms offset gains in mining companies, while investors looked ahead to inflation data due on Wednesday for cues about economic recovery.

The energy sector dropped 0.2% as US crude prices were down 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.1%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.4% as gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,870.5 an ounce.

At 9:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.47 points, or 0.04%, at 19,466.18.

Canada's Centerra Gold rose 7.8%, after saying it was taking all measures possible to protect shareholder rights and is seeing good support from the Canadian and UK governments, a day after Kyrgyzstan seized control of the company's Kumtor gold mine.

The Canadian dollar climbed to a six-year high against its US counterpart, as the greenback broadly declined.

The financials sector gained 0.3%. The industrials sector fell 0.4%.

On the TSX, 102 issues were higher, while 118 issues declined for a 1.16-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 20.16 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Centerra Gold, which jumped 6.1% and Lithium Americas Corp , which rose 3.9%.

Parex Resources fell 5.0%, the most on the TSX, after withdrawing second-quarter production guidance.

The second-biggest decliner was Canfor Corp, down 3.4%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Western Forest Products Inc and Athabasca Oil Corp.

The TSX posted 19 new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 69 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with a total volume of 46.68 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

