Palestinian envoy lauds Pakistan for its unwavering support

ISLAMABAD: Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad Rabaei has expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s unwavering support and steadfast policy on Palestine.

Talking to media persons after his meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office on Monday, the Palestinian envoy said: “I have no words to thank the Pakistani government and people for their full support…That’s all I can say, Shukriya Pakistan [Thanks Pakistan].”

He said that the Palestinian leadership and the people of Palestine are “very grateful” to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for their support to the Palestinians at the OIC and international level.

In a statement released by the Foreign Office after the meeting, Foreign Minister Qureshi strongly condemned violence by the Israeli forces against innocent worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramazan.

While conveying his deepest sorrow and condolences for the innocent victims of lethal attacks by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in Gaza and the West Bank, Qureshi categorically condemned the IDF’s continuous and indiscriminate attacks that had resulted in martyrdom of more than 140 Palestinians, including 39 children and 22 women, and injured more than 1,000.

Reassuring Ambassador Rabaei of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts, Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed him about his outreach to foreign ministers of important regional partners.

Ambassador Rabaei expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s unwavering support and steadfast policy on Palestine. He appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts to engage the international community for protecting Palestine.

The Palestinian ambassador apprised the foreign minister about the latest situation on ground, which was already dreadful due to the Covid-19, and the ensuing humanitarian suffering.

