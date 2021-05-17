Coronavirus
Pakistan

Pakistani people stand with Palestine: Ali Muhammad Khan

  • The minister said, Israeli barbarity and oppression on innocent Palestinians was against all human norms.
APP 17 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday condemning the Israeli terrorism in Palestine said that Pakistani people stand with their Palestinian brothers.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he asked the international community to take notice of the Israeli oppression.

He said no Muslim could remain silent regarding the sanctity of the Qibla-e-Awwal.

He said that Pakistan will never recognize Israel.

The minister said, Israeli barbarity and oppression on innocent Palestinians was against all human norms.

