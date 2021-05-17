Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Parliamentarians discuss development projects with CM

  • The chief minister said that loot and plunder in development projects had become a thing of the past.
APP 17 May 2021

LAHORE: A delegation of parliamentarians called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed development projects in their respective constituencies and other matters of mutual interest.

While issuing directions for solving problems in the constituencies of the visiting parliamentarians, the CM said: "My doors are open on all members of the assembles."

Usman Buzdar assured the delegation members: "I give due importance to recommendations of the parliamentarians." He said that a monitoring mechanism had been evolved for development projects which was yielding positive results.

The chief minister said that loot and plunder in development projects had become a thing of the past. No discriminatory action had been taken against anybody in the province, he added.

The CM said that Punjab's minority empowerment package was a worth following step for other provinces. The government had allocated funds for repair and maintenance of gurdawaras, temples and churches, and provision of necessary facilities at the places of religious importance for the minority communities would also be ensured, he said.

The chief minister said that the unnatural alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had ended in fiasco and the future of opposition was bleak. He said the PDM had been limited to drawing-rooms only now. No one could point a figure at transparency of Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, the CM added.

The parliamentary delegation consisted of MNA Shunila Ruth, MPAs Ahmed Khan, Raza Hussain Bukhari, Amin Zulqarnain, Shahbaz Ahmed, Talat Fatima Naqvi and ticket-holder Shaukat Basra.

Sardar Usman Buzdar development projects

Parliamentarians discuss development projects with CM

Pakistan conveys its serious concern to Afghan side over 'irresponsible statements and baseless allegations' made by Afghan leadership

Bitcoin hits 3-month low, then rallies, on Musk tweets

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Pakistan desires broad-based and comprehensive partnership with US, Qureshi tells Blinken

Corruption case: Govt includes Shehbaz Sharif's name in no-fly list

Gaza pummelled by fresh Israeli air strikes, nearly 200 dead in a week

Pakistan reports 3232 new coronavirus cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian protesters clash in Montreal

UN General Assembly to consider call for Myanmar arms embargo

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters