Imran, Mahathir discuss Israeli aggression

ISALAMABD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has received telephone call from Dr Mahathir Mohamad. According to Prime Minister Office statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday received a telephone call from Dr Mahathir Mohamad of Malaysia. The two leaders greeted each other on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The Prime Minister and Dr Mahathir exchanged views on the grave situation in Palestine. They condemned the Israeli aggression and expressed solidarity with the innocent, defenceless Palestinians.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and air strikes on Gaza. The two leaders underscored the need for the international community to take urgent steps to halt the ongoing attacks, protect the civilians, and facilitate a just and lasting solution based on UN resolutions and two-state vision.—PR

