Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,617
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
880,362
323224hr
Sindh
299,194
Punjab
327,362
Balochistan
23,866
Islamabad
79,221
KPK
127,038
Business Recorder Logo
May 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PIA transports 1m doses of Sinovac vaccine

APP 17 May 2021

BEIJING: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight 6852 Sunday transported a batch of one million doses of Sinovac vaccine from the Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad.

“More flights of the national carrier are expected to airlift more consignments of Covid-19 vaccines procured from China by the end of May, 2021, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA country manager for China told APP.

According to official sources, Pakistan has so far received over 11 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines comprising of Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino procured from China including others through COVAX programme.

Around 1.23 million doses of Astrazenca Covid vaccine were also received in the federal capital. However, this vaccine was procured through COVAX programme.

Currently, Pakistan is facing a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The relevant authorities in Pakistani continue to tightening the anti-pandemic measures and facilitating the vaccination drive.

It is pertinent to mention here that the relevant Chinese authorities have pledged to continue uninterrupted supply of vaccine to help Pakistan defeat the deadly virus.

Pakistan began a vaccination drive in March with over a million doses of Sinopharm vaccines donated by China.

Islamabad received first COVID-19 vaccine consignment after a military aircraft transported it from Beijing on February 1, this year.

PIA Sinovac vaccine flight 6852 one million doses

PIA transports 1m doses of Sinovac vaccine

Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week

OIC condemns Israel’s attacks

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians

Bilawal flays federal govt for ‘depriving’ Sindh of its share

There’s ‘judicious’ distribution of water, insists Irsa

SBP announces normal office timings

Consortium proposes to develop copper, gold mine

Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco

Govt, KE moving towards new PPA

Inter-provincial, inter-city transport resume: Registration of people age 30 and above begins

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.