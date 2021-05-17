Coronavirus
World

Child killed in house collapse in England

AFP 17 May 2021

LONDON: One child died and four adults were injured early on Sunday after two houses collapsed in a suspected gas explosion in northwest England, police said. Police in the county of Lancashire said they were called to the row of terraced houses at 2:40am (0140 GMT) where they evacuated other residents and set up a safety cordon.

“We remain at scene of a suspected gas explosion on Mallowdale Ave Heysham which has caused 2 houses to collapse & badly damaged another,” the Lancashire force said on Twitter.

