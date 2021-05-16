Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,543
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
877,130
237924hr
Sindh
298,078
Punjab
325,662
Balochistan
23,831
Islamabad
79,123
KPK
126,787
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Neymar accused of plotting armed assault against activist investigating homophobic claims

  • An assistant to a Member of Parliament (MP), has filed a lawsuit with the Court of Justice of Sao Paulo. He reportedly claimed that he fears for his life.
  • Argipino Magalhaes also accuses Neymar’s lawyer, Davi de Paiva Costa Tangerina, of making death threats against him.
Syed Ahmed 16 May 2021

The Brazilian football prodigy, Neymar Jr. has been accused of plotting an armed assault against Agripino Magalhaes, an LGBT activist, Brazilian media outlet LO-Bianco reports.

The plaintiff, an assistant to a Member of Parliament (MP), has filed a lawsuit with the Court of Justice of Sao Paulo. He reportedly claimed that he fears for his life.

Argipino Magalhaes also accuses Neymar’s lawyer, Davi de Paiva Costa Tangerina, of making death threats against him.

It is pertinent to mention Brazilian footballer, Neymar Jr is being investigated for alleged homophobic remarks. Argipino Magalhaes is the one investigating these allegations. The activist suggests that's why he's been targeted.

The plaintiff says he continues changing his addresses, fearing for his life. Adding that he cannot work normally due to concerns for his safety.

Magalhaes is seeking tens of thousands of dollars in compensation. According to LO-Bianco's reports, he is seeking some $190,000 in compensation.

Brazilian football Agripino Magalhaes LGBT activist Neymar Jr homophobic claims against Neymar

Neymar accused of plotting armed assault against activist investigating homophobic claims

Fighting between Taliban, Afghan forces resume in Southern Afghanistan after ceasefire ends

Thousands rally in North America in solidarity with Palestinians

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 76 deaths, 2,379 new infections in 24 hours

Veteran politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan passes away

UN chief 'dismayed', 'disturbed' by Israel strikes on Gaza

Brazil struggles to vaccinate as Covid toll spirals

UN Security Council to meet after Gaza destruction, rocket fire into Israel

Flared natural gas latest prize in bitcoin miners' energy quest

IS claims Afghan mosque blast that killed 12 worshippers: SITE

Fighting resumes in southern Afghanistan as ceasefire ends: officials

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters