Neymar accused of plotting armed assault against activist investigating homophobic claims

The Brazilian football prodigy, Neymar Jr. has been accused of plotting an armed assault against Agripino Magalhaes, an LGBT activist, Brazilian media outlet LO-Bianco reports.

The plaintiff, an assistant to a Member of Parliament (MP), has filed a lawsuit with the Court of Justice of Sao Paulo. He reportedly claimed that he fears for his life.

Argipino Magalhaes also accuses Neymar’s lawyer, Davi de Paiva Costa Tangerina, of making death threats against him.

It is pertinent to mention Brazilian footballer, Neymar Jr is being investigated for alleged homophobic remarks. Argipino Magalhaes is the one investigating these allegations. The activist suggests that's why he's been targeted.

The plaintiff says he continues changing his addresses, fearing for his life. Adding that he cannot work normally due to concerns for his safety.

Magalhaes is seeking tens of thousands of dollars in compensation. According to LO-Bianco's reports, he is seeking some $190,000 in compensation.