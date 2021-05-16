Corona claims 20 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR: Corona-virus claimed 20 more lives during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa taking the toll from the pandemic to 3743 in the province, said Health Department KP here on Saturday.

211 more have been detected Corona positive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 24 hours and the total number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached 126614. But, on the hand, 169 corona patients have been recovered during the day. The number of total active Corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 8,628. 4,126 diagnostic tests were conducted in one day raising the total number of tests conducted so far conducted to 1689484.

Out of the cases from across the province, 52 new cases have been reported from Peshawar, 30 each in Mardan and Mansehra, 30 in Nowshera and 25 in Swat, the official of the health department confirmed.

Meanwhile, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to purchase corona vaccine and a summary has been sent to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for approval.

According to Secretary Health, the provincial government is going to purchase 1 million doses of the vaccine after approval from provincial cabinet, the Health Secretary KP said.

He said after the purchase of the vaccine, police, teachers and other civil service providers would be vaccinated against the disease.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021