World

30 sentenced to death over anti-police clashes in DR Congo

AFP 16 May 2021

KINSHASA: Thirty people were sentenced to death in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday for their role in anti-police violence marking the end of Ramadan in the capital Kinshasa.

A policeman was killed on Thursday as rival Muslim groups fought over the right to mark the end of Ramadan at a major sports stadium, officials said.

The government has also confirmed that one policewoman is in critical condition and 46 others were injured with eight in a serious state.

About ten police vehicles were damaged including one that was completely incinerated.

A total of 38 people who had been arrested appeared at Friday's trial.

The trial was broadcast live on public television and lasted until the early hours of Saturday.

A lawyer for civil parties, Chief Tshipamba, told AFP 30 people were sentenced to death and a recording of the proceedings obtained by AFP confirmed the verdict.

DR Congo has not carried out death penalties since a moratorium was introduced in 2003. Since then, death sentences are commuted to life imprisonment.

